Valuable Bird Worth $2,500 Stolen In Burlington County, Police Say

BURLINGTON CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Police in Burlington County are investigating an unusual theft. Police are looking for the person who stole a Sunset Lorikeet worth $2,500.
The bird was taken from Bird Paradise in Burlington City on Monday.
According to police, a man stole the bird, then hopped into a green Nissan Altima with a woman.
If you've seen them or the bird, alert the police.