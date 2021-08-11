PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Seven SEPTA maintenance managers and two vendors are facing charges for a massive fraud scheme. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says they used fraudulent billing and bribery to steal almost $1 million.
According to prosecutors, some of the money was used to buy rare coins, expensive tools and other items.
“Philadelphians deserve public employees who do their jobs honestly, without gaming the system to line their own pockets,” Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer Williams said. “At a time when SEPTA is facing significant challenges to continue faithfully serving its riders, many of whom have no other reliable, cost-effective transportation options, the defendants’ alleged actions perpetrating this fraud scheme are the definition of selfish greed.”
Each one of the suspects is facing up to 20 years in prison if convicted.