PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Excessive heat and humidity will plague the region for the remainder of the workweek. Highs will top in the low to mid 90’s and with high humidity heat index values will soar as high as 100 degrees on Tuesday and 105 degrees on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.
There is an excessive heat warning for Philadelphia and surrounding counties from 12 p.m. Wednesday until 8 p.m. Friday. There is a heat advisory for Monroe and Carbon Counties, South Jersey and Central Southern Delaware.
Scattered downpours fell in parts of South Jersey and across neighborhoods north and east of the city Tuesday morning. Scattered storms and downpours are possible again this afternoon.
Each day from Wednesday to Friday will feature mostly sunny skies with a chance for scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms and/or downpours.
A chance for storms continues into Saturday as a strong cold front drops in. Much drier air on the backside of the front will provide welcome relief from excessive humidity by Saturday night, and the high heat finally breaks by Sunday.