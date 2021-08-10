PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — CBS3 has learned that Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and the health commissioner will address vaccination requirements as it pertains to municipal employees on Wednesday. It will be addressed during a press briefing.

Additionally, CBS3 has confirmed that discussions regarding a possible city employee vaccine policy have been going on with “stakeholders” this week.

Of the four city unions — District Council 33, 47, police and fire — District Council 33’s president is on record with CBS3 saying he would support a vaccine mandate as long as there were protections for religious and other exemptions.

A spokesperson for the police union declined to comment at this time.

The Philadelphia Fire Fighters and Paramedics Union will not comply with a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. President Michael Bresnan says the union expects the City of Philadelphia to bargain about any mandates “now and in the future.”

“We will not tolerate any of our members being disciplined in any manner for not being vaccinated,” Bresnan wrote on the union’s Facebook page.

CBS3 has reached out to District 47 for comment.

