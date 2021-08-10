PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A family is demanding justice after they say their loved one was beaten outside a bar in Old City by members of the security staff. The family of 26-year-old Enrique Vargas Jr. says he is badly injured after the alleged assault at Cavanaugh’s River Deck on Saturday.

The family shared video of the incident with Eyewitness News Monday night, saying they’ve struggled to get answers from management at Cavanaugh’s about what happened and what’s next for those responsible.

“Now my brother is sitting in the hospital with brain damage,” said Rolando Pratts, the victim’s brother.

A violent bar brawl left a Philadelphia man fighting for his life.

“She couldn’t even recognize him, she kept telling the doctors that’s not my son,” Pratts said.

New video from the family of Enrique Vargas Jr. appears to show a confrontation that left the 26-year-old father unconscious.

The victim’s brother tells CBS3 security staff got aggressive as they were clearing everyone out for the night.

“His best friend told me that the security guards there kept provoking him like they kept trying to start a fight,” Pratts said.

And they threw the first punch and didn’t stop.

“You can see one of the security guards stomping on my brother’s head and then they chase his friend down the block,” Pratts said.

Now, the family wants answers about who did this and how it all was allowed to happen.

“I understand people get drunk but to beat up people, chase them down the block,” Pratts said.

Philadelphia Police are looking into the incident as an aggravated assault. Eyewitness News reached out to Cavanaugh’s but have not heard back.