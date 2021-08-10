PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Football is back, and so is the annual tradition of NFL players clowning the Madden ratings. The Eagles tweeted a video of several players reacting to their own ratings and others on the team.
The players reacted to their #Madden22 ratings and let’s just say some there were some raised eyebrows.@EAMaddenNFL | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/Apz5wBjZ2A
Madden might need to adjust some of the ratings based on the Eagles’ opinions.
The most contentious moment came when players were asked to guess Jason Kelce’s toughness rating.
"Do they rate us blindfolded?" left tackle Jordan Mailata asked upon hearing the answer. "Do they get their ratings from toddlers?"
Many players were not happy with their ratings, but the Eagles will have a chance to show they’re worthy of a bump in the preseason opener Thursday vs. the Steelers.