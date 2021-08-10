CBSN PhillyWatch Now
HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is expected to announce a new vaccine initiative Tuesday afternoon to encourage more people in the Keystone State to get the shot.

You can see the governor’s press conference live on CBSN Philly at 1:30 p.m.

  • What: Gov. Wolf Announces New Vaccine Initiative
  • When: Tuesday, August 10, 2021
  • Time: 1:30 p.m.
  • Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.