HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is expected to announce a new vaccine initiative Tuesday afternoon to encourage more people in the Keystone State to get the shot.
- What: Gov. Wolf Announces New Vaccine Initiative
- When: Tuesday, August 10, 2021
- Time: 1:30 p.m.
