Man Injured After Shootout In Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A shooting in Southwest Philadelphia left a man injured. It happened at 60th Street and Woodland Avenue around 11 p.m. Monday.
Officers say they arrived at the scene to find a man shot twice in the arm.READ MORE: Philadelphia Man 'In Hospital With Brain Damage' After Being Beaten By Cavanaugh's River Deck Security, Family Says WATCH LIVE: Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf To Announce New Vaccine Initiative
He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
There’s no word on a motive and no arrests in the case.MORE NEWS: Man Shot Outside Of 7-Eleven On Drexel University Campus
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.