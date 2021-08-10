Man Shot In Eye Along Kelly Drive, Police Say

CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is recovering after he was shot in the eye along Kelly Drive. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday at Kelly Drive and Brewery Hill Drive.

The victim apparently told police the shooter got into his car and opened fire.

There’s no word on a motive and no word on arrests.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.