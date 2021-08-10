Man Shot In Eye Along Kelly Drive, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is recovering after he was shot in the eye along Kelly Drive. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday at Kelly Drive and Brewery Hill Drive.Man Shot Outside Of 7-Eleven On Drexel University Campus
The victim apparently told police the shooter got into his car and opened fire.READ MORE: Man Injured After Shootout In Southwest Philadelphia
There’s no word on a motive and no word on arrests.MORE NEWS: 2 People Taken To Hospital After Early Morning Crash In Overbrook
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.