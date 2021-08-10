WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Delaware is requiring its students in grades K-12 to wear masks while indoors at schools regardless of their vaccination status beginning next week. Gov. John Carney announced Tuesday the new mask requirement will begin on Monday, Aug. 16.

He says the requirement covers both public and private schools across the state.

Child care centers and homes are strongly encouraged to require masks for children 2 years old to kindergarten inside their facilities to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but children under age 2 should not wear masks due to the risk of suffocation.

This new mandate is to keep the state consistent with guidance from the CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics and to keep students safe as they return to the classroom full-time for the 2021-2022 school year.

“There’s no higher priority than getting all Delaware children back in their classrooms full-time this fall,” said Governor Carney. “This consistent, statewide approach will help students, educators, and staff return to school safely and without disruption. Vaccination remains the best way to finally put an end to this pandemic. These COVID-19 vaccines are free, safe, and highly effective against COVID-19 infection and serious illness. If you haven’t gotten your vaccine, consider it. Talk to your doctor and your friends who have received their shot. That’s how we’ll keep students in classrooms and keep moving forward.”

Children under age 12 are still ineligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at this time.

Carney also announced Tuesday that state employees and visitors to Delaware state facilities must wear masks indoors beginning Monday, Aug. 16.

This applies to everyone regardless of their vaccination status.

Additional requirements around vaccination and testing for state employees and others are expected to be announced sometime this week.