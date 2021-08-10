PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A former SEPTA guard caught on surveillance video punching a customer is now facing aggravated assault charges. Police arrested Dashaun Young on Monday.
At the time, a SEPTA spokesperson said there was some sort of argument that turned physical.
"It appears the two were in a verbal disagreement of some type for a couple minutes before it became physical. And then the video shows that the security guard struck the man and the man fell to the ground," SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch said.
Young worked as a private security guard for Allied Universal and we’re told he’s been fired from his job.