CINNAMINSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A Philadelphia woman was identified as the woman who died after her vehicle was overturned in South Jersey Monday morning. Police say 39-year-old Yanina Barnet, of Philadelphia, was found deceased on the 1900 block of Route 130 South in Cinnaminson just after 2:30 a.m.Amazon To Enhance Customer Service For Items Purchased From Third-Party Sellers
She was the sole occupant of the vehicle she was driving.
The vehicle she was driving struck and killed a pedestrian in the 1900 block of Route 130 South before striking multiple objects and overturning the vehicle, which resulted in her death.
The pedestrian’s identity has not been released at this time.READ MORE: Cornell Wood, The First Black Usher At Philadelphia's Academy Of Arts, Retires After 48 Years
MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Brewer Learns Valuable Lesson After Human Robot Brewery Safe Broken Into
Commuter Alert: Deadly crash involving a vehicle and tractor trailer on RT-130 in #CinnaminsonTwp. All lanes are CLOSED SB between Taylors Rd and Industrial Hwy for further investigation. Detours are in place. Watch @CBSPhilly for more details on that incident. pic.twitter.com/nzqg1uwXTy
— Jacqueline Jewell (@JJewelliHeart) August 9, 2021
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates.