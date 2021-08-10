BREAKING NEWSNew York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Resigns Amid Sexual Harassment Scandal
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Burlington County News, Cinnaminson Township News, Local, Yanina Barnet

CINNAMINSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A Philadelphia woman was identified as the woman who died after her vehicle was overturned in South Jersey Monday morning. Police say 39-year-old Yanina Barnet, of Philadelphia, was found deceased on the 1900 block of Route 130 South in Cinnaminson just after 2:30 a.m.

She was the sole occupant of the vehicle she was driving.

The vehicle she was driving struck and killed a pedestrian in the 1900 block of Route 130 South before striking multiple objects and overturning the vehicle, which resulted in her death.

The pedestrian’s identity has not been released at this time.

