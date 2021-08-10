CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – To try to encourage more people to get vaccinated and help stop the spread of COVID-19, the Mayor of Camden is planning to hold a “vaccine parade” on Tuesday. In Camden County, as of Saturday, 266 people contracted the Delta variant. Health officials say 99% of them were not vaccinated.

The county also says more and more people between 18-29 years old are testing positive. New Jersey as a whole is seeing a 435% increase in cases from a month ago.

The latest data available shows 59% of adults in Camden have received at least one dose of the vaccine. That’s a 5% increase from a month ago, but officials say that’s not enough.

The parade is meant to spread awareness about the vaccine and answer questions. They’ll also innoculate people on the spot if they want.

“I think it is good to get out into the community. We’ve been knocking on doors, and anything to just get the conversation going,” Camden Mayor Vic Carstarphen said. ” If there is some fears that the community has, I would like to talk about it because it is important for our family members, it’s important for our children, it’s important for your relatives to take precaution, and the best way to take precaution is to get this vaccination shot.”

The parade starts at 12:15 p.m., beginning at 1700 South 9th St.