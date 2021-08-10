PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Is the relationship between Ben Simmons and the 76ers completely shattered? It’s no secret the Sixers are looking to deal the three-time all-star, but they know his worth and aren’t willing to trade him at a discounted price.

It was previously reported that Simmons cut off all communication with the organization and everything is going through his agent. Now, a new report claims Simmons is willing to sit out of training camp if he is not traded.

On ESPN’s The Jump podcast Monday, Kendrick Perkins said Philly needs to do something soon because he believes Simmons is willing to sit out of training camp if the Sixers don’t trade him.

The Sixers are reportedly making a play for Damian Lillard – is it a realistic one? Kendrick Perkins says Philadelphia has to do *something* soon, because he believes Ben Simmons is willing to sit out of training camp if he's not dealt: 👀 pic.twitter.com/MT3BIunbMV — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) August 10, 2021

“Ben Simmons is not answering the phone calls, he don’t want to be with the 76ers, and from what I heard, he’s willing not to report to training camp, and will go as long as it takes for him to get out of Philly,” Perkins said.

"Ben Simmons is not answering the phone calls, he don’t want to be with the 76ers, and from what I heard, he’s willing not to report to training camp, and will go as long as it takes for him to get out of Philly." – Kendrick Perkins

(Via ESPN | h/t @FortyEightMins) pic.twitter.com/R3Lsu9O2Q0 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) August 10, 2021

A devastating end to the Sixers playoff run sparked controversy surrounding Simmons’ future in Philadelphia. A lack of offensive aggression from Simmons played a major role in the team’s Second Round loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

The two-time All-Defensive first-team member and previous Rookie of the Year award winner is under contract through 2025.