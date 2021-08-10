ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Abington School District is proposing everyone wear masks inside its schools. Tuesday night, parents are expected to sound off over the issue.

The meeting starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Abington School District administration building. Parents Eyewitness News talked to have mixed feelings over school mask mandates.

“I feel like it should be optional,” a parent said.

“For the safety of everyone, I think they should wear the masks,” said another.

As parents begin their back-to-school shopping in Abington, some are adding masks to their lists.

“The community would be better off if the kids are being safe and the teachers are kept safe as well,” parent Agusto Heinerici said.

The Abington School Board votes Tuesday night on making “universal masking indoors” required for all staff, students, and visitors.

“I think they should wear them, I really do, for everyone’s protection,” parent Carol Griffitts said.

“I really think it’s the smartest and safest thing for the kids to do because you’re taking a risk of people bringing it home and giving it to your loved ones,” parent David Diggs said.

The proposal comes after the nearby Cheltenham School District sent a letter to parents Monday. It reads, “due to the spread of the Delta variant, the district will require everyone inside its buildings to wear masks, effective Monday, Aug. 16.”

“We’re all for it. We definitely believe particularly because our kids are not vaccinated, they’re just too young, we definitely want them wearing masks at school,” Courtney Heinerici said.

But other parents disagree.

“I have a 5-year-old and because I’m a mother to a young child, I don’t think mask mandates are really necessary for his age or younger,” parent Stephanie Piris said. “I think seeing the teacher’s expressions is very important.”

The Abington School District has a board meeting at 7:30. That’s when they’ll hear public comment over an indoor mask mandate before voting on it.

The Cheltenham School District also has a meeting tonight that starts at 7.