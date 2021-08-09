AMBLER, Pa. (CBS) — Some people who live in Ambler could have little to no water for much of Monday. Chopper 3 was over a water main break near Knight Road in a neighborhood off North Bethlehem Pike.
Ambler water crews say they're trying to make repairs now but aren't sure how long it will take.
Once the water is restored, officials say people living nearby should run their water until it's clear.