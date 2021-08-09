CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey officials are expected to provide an update to the state’s COVID-19 response Monday afternoon. The press conference will be at 1 p.m. and streamed on CBSN Philly.

  • What: COVID-19 response briefing
  • Who: Governor Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan, and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan
  • When: Monday, Aug. 9
  • Time: 1 p.m.
