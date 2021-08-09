PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – District Attorney Larry Krasner will announce a series of interactive and solutions-oriented roundtable discussions on gun violence and criminal justice reform with youth and young adults. He will also provide his weekly gun crimes update
- What: DA Krasner to Announce Series of Youth and Young Adult Roundtable Discussions on Gun Violence and Criminal Justice Reform
- When: Monday, August 9, 2021
- Time: 11 a.m.
