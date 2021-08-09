PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A barrage of bullets in Philadelphia’s Washington Square West neighborhood sent three young people to the hospital. Police say a 19-year-old man and two 20-year-old men were all struck by gunfire.

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday and spanned nearly an entire block. Bullet markings have been seen on the 400 block of 13th Street, between Lombard Street and Pine Street. Those markings are also on both sides of the street.

It’s not clear what lead up to the shooting, but afterward, police say a man boarded a SEPTA bus and went across town to 23rd and Lombard Streets in Graduate Hospital. He had been shot in the leg.

Police believe two more victims walked four blocks from the scene of the shooting to Jefferson Hospital.

Some buildings were also hit by the gunfire.

“It’s terrifying. It’s scary, it really is,” a resident said. “You know, I’m supposed to call this space my home, it’s where I sleep, where my family sleeps. I am a gun owner myself and in that situation, you can’t do anything but hide, run, and, you know, it’s scary. It is.”

Police have not said what led up to the shooting, but it’s possible there was a party going on.

There are multiple pairs of shoes on the street.

