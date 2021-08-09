CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
CINNAMINSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — One person is dead following a violent crash on Route 130 in Cinnaminson Township. Police said a car collided with a tractor-trailer around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

The car hit the truck, then careened into a fire hydrant and a pole.

One person was killed and another was taken to the hospital. No word on the extent of that person’s injuries.

All lanes on Route 130 southbound, between Taylors Lane and Industrial Highway, were closed while authorities investigated.

 

No word on what caused the crash.