PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Summer isn’t quite ready to concede to fall, just yet. The air conditioners in Philadelphia will be put to the test as a streak of dangerously hot days and uncomfortable humidity begins on Tuesday.

Temperatures for Monday, Aug. 9, will remain favorable, but once the morning fog clears on Tuesday, the sky will become mostly sunny and hazy.

Temperatures rise into the low to mid 90’s beginning Tuesday afternoon to Friday.

With humidity also driving heat indexes up, we can expect temperatures to be near 100 degrees on Wednesday.

On top of the extreme heat this week, we can expect some rainfall ranging from scattered thunderstorms to evening downpours. The best chance for storms will come on Friday following a strong cold front into Saturday.

However, if you’ve recovered from the week of high temperature and rainfall, then Sunday will mark the changing of the weather as things start to cool down.

There will be a Code Orange alert in effect for Sensitive Groups Air Quality for Philadelphia, Delaware, Chester, Montgomery, and Bucks Counties.

