GLOUCESTER COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — A school district in Gloucester County is pushing back its school start times to align schedules to the natural sleep cycles of adolescents. Officials with the Kingsway Regional School District say they are making the move at the high school and middle school after learning from student experiences during the pandemic.
The change pushes back start times by 30 minutes, so now high school will begin at 7:54 a.m. and middle school will begin at 8 a.m.
School officials say there will be “little to no impact” on instruction.
The first day of school for the Kingsway School District is Thursday, Sept. 2.