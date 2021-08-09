PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a fatal accident involving a motorcycle on Kelly Drive. The crash happened at Kelly Drive and Midvale Avenue around 5:30 p.m.
Police say Vasyl Gnpiuk, of the 300 block of West Sedgley Avenue, was driving a motorcycle southbound on Kelly Drive when he lost control of his motorcycle, hit a guard rail and then went into oncoming traffic striking a car head on.
The man was transported to Temple University hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The identity of the motorcyclist is unknown at this time.
Kelly Drive is currently shut down in both directions.
