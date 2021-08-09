CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a fatal accident involving a motorcycle on Kelly Drive. The crash happened at Kelly Drive and Midvale Avenue around 5:30 p.m.

Police say Vasyl Gnpiuk, of the 300 block of West Sedgley Avenue, was driving a motorcycle southbound on Kelly Drive when he lost control of his motorcycle, hit a guard rail and then went into oncoming traffic striking a car head on.

READ MORE: North Philly Native Dawn Staley Leads USA Women's Basketball To 7th-Consecutive Gold Medal, Won't Coach Team At Paris Olympics 

Credit: CBS3

The man was transported to Temple University hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The identity of the motorcyclist is unknown at this time.

READ MORE: Eagles Take Extra Safety Measures For Public Training Camp Practice As COVID-19 Cases Continue To Spike

Kelly Drive is currently shut down in both directions.

MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Weather: Unbearable Week Of Scorching Temperatures Ahead For Delaware Valley

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story. 