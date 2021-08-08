CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
LOWER NAZARETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Police in Northampton County are investigating a possible shooting outside a Target store. Police were called to the Target parking lot at 3835 Dryland Way in Lower Nazareth for a report of a shooting, around 2:15 p.m. Sunday.

Two people were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

It’s unclear if those injured were shot.

The Target store will be closed for the rest of the day and is expected to reopen on Monday.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.