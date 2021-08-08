PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Get ready for some heat. It’s going to be an unbearable week of scorching weather across the Philadelphia region after a prolonged break from the extreme heat for nearly two weeks.

Philadelphia’s last 90 degree day was on July 27.

So get ready.

The stretch of dog days begins on Tuesday as high temperatures rocket into the low to mid 90s on Tuesday and remain there through Friday.

The humidity becomes uncomfortably palpable by midweek and will also drive heat index values to near 100 degree by Wednesday.

The apex of the dangerous heat will be on Friday with widespread afternoon and early evening feels like temperatures in the low to mid 100s.

Heat illnesses are possible in these conditions. Be sure to stay cool, take it easy and stay hydrated.

Don’t underestimate the danger posed by excessive heat.

Based on the 30-year average (1991-2020), heat is the number one weather killer in the United States.

Each day this week will feature mostly sunny skies and a chance for widely scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

The best chance for storms materializes Friday into next Saturday as a strong cold front drops in and kicks out the stifling summer heat and humidity.

Dewpoints look to plummet on Saturday to potentially make for very comfortable conditions next weekend.

Stay with the Eyewitness News Weather Team for the most up-to-date forecast.