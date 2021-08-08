PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The official start of football season is right around the corner! And the Eagles are welcoming fans to their practices at Lincoln Financial Field once again. However, several safety measures are in place.

This pandemic and the Delta variant are still looming over the city. But as of now, all 70,000 seats inside the Linc can be filled this season and it begins Sunday.

Sunday night is the Eagles’ first public practice and it will likely be their largest crowd since the 2019 season. Unvaccinated fans are urged to wear face coverings, and when indoors everyone is asked to wear masks.

The Eagles are also implementing 100% mobile ticketing and have cashless payment options available. The organization also says they will follow all city health rules and CDC guidelines as they change. Regardless of the new protocols, they say they can’t wait to welcome fans back.

“We are very excited to welcome you and welcome our fans back to Lincoln Financial Field,” Eagles President Don Smolenski said. “It’s been a long journey for all of us over the past 18 months, and not having our fans in full force last season was hard on everyone. As you all know and certainly as we know, Eagles fans bring this building to life.”

Practice begins at 7.

There are still tickets available and they cost $10. The money benefits the Eagles Autism Foundation.