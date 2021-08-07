PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An 18-year-old male is in critical condition after he was shot one time in the upper left chest on Saturday in the Mayfair section of Northeast Philadelphia, police say. The shooting happened at 4300 Unruh Avenue just after 8 p.m., according to officials.
The victim was transported by a private vehicle to Jefferson-Frankford hospital, but he’s being brought to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital by a private ambulance for further treatment.
Police say an arrest has been made and a weapon has been recovered.
