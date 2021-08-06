Man Shot At Crown Fried Chicken In West Oak Lane

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A fight inside a restaurant ended in gunfire. It happened around 11 p.m. Thursday at Crown Fried Chicken on the 1900 block of West Chelten Avenue in West Oak Lane.United Airlines Will Require US Employees To Be Vaccinated
Police say a 44-year-old man was shot twice in the hand.
He’s in stable condition.
Investigators say surveillance cameras recorded the incident and are hoping to make an arrest soon.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.