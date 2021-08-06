TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — There’s been a lot of talk about the growing number of COVID-19 infections in the Garden State, and now it seems to be forcing Governor Phil Murphy to change his mind about masks in schools. The governor is expected to announce Friday a mask mandate for students in grades K through 12.
The briefing will take place at 1:15 p.m.
- What: Governor Murphy to Make a Major Public Health Announcement
- When: Friday, Aug. 6, 2021
- Time: 1:15 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 6, 2021
