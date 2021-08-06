PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for four young men in connection with an assault on a bicycle rider. It happened last Thursday just before 6 p.m. on the 1800 block of Broad Street in South Philadelphia.Cooper University's COVID-19 Response Team Honored By Navy Seals, GI Go Fund
Police say the group knocked the 25-year-old man off his bike and demanded money.READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy Expected To Announce Mask Requirement For K-12 Students This Fall Archbishop Ryan High School's Sister Frances Antoinette Struck, Killed By PECO Truck In Northeast Philadelphia
The cyclist was left with minor injuries and the suspects took off empty-handed.