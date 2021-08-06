CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local News, Philadelphia News, South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for four young men in connection with an assault on a bicycle rider. It happened last Thursday just before 6 p.m. on the 1800 block of Broad Street in South Philadelphia.

south philly assault

Police say the group knocked the 25-year-old man off his bike and demanded money.

The cyclist was left with minor injuries and the suspects took off empty-handed.