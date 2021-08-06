Ocean County, Nj. (CBS) — Six Flags Great Adventure is teaming up with the Ocean County Health Department to host multiple vaccine clinics. The first one happened on Thursday.
The clinics are offering all vaccine options: Pfizer, Moderna and the one-shot Johnson & Johnson.
Guests who get a shot will receive a free 2021 season ticket to the Wild Safari Drive-Thru Adventure.
The next Six Flags clinics are scheduled for Aug. 11 and 17 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.