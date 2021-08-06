PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Temperatures are expected to return to the 90s on Friday afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Humidity will gradually increase every day starting today.
The weekend is a bit more of a mixed bag.
A few spotty or scattered thunderstorms will be possible Saturday and Sunday, but neither day will be a washout. Temperatures should remain in the upper 80s and humidity will remain high too.
The limited chances for thunderstorms will linger into next week as well, thanks to the high heat and humidity that will stick around.
Look for temperatures to peak in the low to mid-90s most if not all of next week.