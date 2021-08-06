PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Former Philadelphia Eagles head football coach Doug Pederson was spotted at the Chicago Bears’ training camp on Friday. It’s unclear if Chicago hired the only Eagles coach to win the Super Bowl in franchise history, they haven’t made an announcement, but he is decked out in Bears gear from head-to-toe.
Doug Pederson spotted at Chicago's training camp wearing Bears gear 👀
If Chicago did hire Pederson, he would be reunited with his Super Bowl-winning quarterback, Nick Foles. The former Super Bowl MVP is currently the backup behind Andy Dalton and Justin Fields.
Pederson, 53, didn’t land a head coaching job after he was fired by the Eagles. He did reportedly emerge as a candidate for the offensive coordinator position with the Seattle Seahawks, but he didn’t land it.
Pederson joining Matt Nagy’s staff in Chicago would make sense. The two were on the same staffs in Philadelphia and Kansas City. Nagy could bring Pederson on as a consultant, or maybe a member of the offensive staff.
Pederson could help Nagy with the development of Fields, the first-round rookie out of Ohio State who might get a chance to take over this season.
Former #Eagles HC Doug Pederson is at #Bears camp today. That's his former QB and Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles behind him. No word on if he's joining the staff or is just there as a guest. Matt Nagy and Pederson worked together previously in Philadelphia and Kansas City.
The Eagles went 4-11-1 last season, which led to Pederson’s firing, but they were very successful during his tenure. In Pederson’s five seasons in Philadelphia, he went 42-37, including one Super Bowl win and three playoff appearances. He has a 4-2 record in the postseason and one of those victories came against Nagy.

In 2018, the Eagles beat the Chicago Bears in the NFL Wild Card round, 16-15, in the “Double Doink” game where Bears kicker Cody Parkey missed the game-winning field goal attempt because it was partially blocked.