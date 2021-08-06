Car Crash On Route 42 In Gloucester Township, New Jersey Leaves 1 Dead

CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A person died in a car crash on Route 42 in Gloucester Township, New Jersey, early Friday morning. They were pronounced dead on the scene. 

The accident happened around 3:30 a.m.

The two people involved in the accident were entrapped. There’s no word on the other person’s condition. 

The right lane remains closed northbound at Coles Road for further investigation. Please utilize caution around that area. 