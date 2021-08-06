Car Crash On Route 42 In Gloucester Township, New Jersey Leaves 1 Dead

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A person died in a car crash on Route 42 in Gloucester Township, New Jersey, early Friday morning. They were pronounced dead on the scene.United Airlines Will Require US Employees To Be Vaccinated
The accident happened around 3:30 a.m.
The two people involved in the accident were entrapped. There’s no word on the other person’s condition.READ MORE: Amazon Fresh Store Opens In Warrington, Bucks County
MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Weather: Summer Not Done Yet As Temperatures Rise Into The 90s
BREAKING: Fatal accident involved one roll over vehicle and entrapment on RT-42 NB at Coles Rd in #GloucesterTwp has the right lane blocked for further investigation. Please utilize caution traveling around that incident area. @CBSPhilly @TotalTrafficPHL pic.twitter.com/98g29Kx4ch
— Jacqueline Jewell (@JJewelliHeart) August 6, 2021
The right lane remains closed northbound at Coles Road for further investigation. Please utilize caution around that area.