TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Masks will be required by all students, teachers, staff, and visitors at all New Jersey schools beginning on Aug. 9, Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday afternoon. Murphy signed the executive order Friday joined by medical professionals, school administrators, educators, and teachers.

The universal masking mandate in school comes as the Delta COVID-19 variant continues to surge in the United States and in the tri-state area. On Thursday, New Jersey reported its highest single-day number with 1,300 daily COVID-19 cases, a 367% increase from one month ago.

Burlington and Cumberland Counties also joined Cape May County as hot spots in New Jersey.

“We understand that students learn best in a classroom setting and remain committed to having our schools open for full-time, in-person instruction this fall,” Murphy said. “While this announcement gives us no pleasure, I know that by taking this precaution we can keep our schools open while also keeping our children safe. We will continue to closely monitor the science and data and will lift this mandate when we can do so safely. I urge those who are eligible for vaccination but have yet to be vaccinated to act and help move our state in the right direction.”

New Jersey officials cited both the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and American Academy of Pediatrics’ recent recommendations on masks in schools amid the rise in the Delta variant, students under 12 years old’s ineligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine, and the rise in COVID cases among children as chief reasons behind the mandate.

“Given the Delta variant’s high transmissibility and the fact that the COVID-19 vaccine is not yet available for children under 12, we must use all the prevention strategies we have to protect children in classrooms this fall,” Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said. “Children should wear masks, physically distance, wash their hands frequently, stay home when they’re sick, get tested when they have symptoms, and get vaccinated as soon as they are eligible.”

Officials said there will be exceptions to the mandate that include students with document medical conditions or disabilities, students under 2 years old, when eating and drinking or playing an instrument that a mask would obstruct, during physical education class in a well-ventilated location with the ability to physical distance, among other exceptions.

The New Jersey Education Association said it supports the universal masking mandate.

“We support the Murphy Administration’s decision to follow public health guidance and require masking for students and staff in public schools as the new school year begins. It is the prudent, responsible course of action in the face of the resurgence of COVID-19 across the state,” the NJEA said in a statement. “This is not what anyone hoped for to begin this school year. However, we cannot waver in our commitment to protecting the health and safety of students and staff as the COVID-19 pandemic is surging. Above all, we remain committed to providing our students with the best possible educational experience this year. They deserve it and we are determined to make sure they have it.”