PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Live music is back at the Mann Center this weekend for HoagieNation 2021, presented by Dietz & Watson. It’s a celebration of Philly music and, of course, Philly hoagies, and CBS3 is proud to sponsor all of the fun and food.

About 9,000 guests are expected to come out Saturday to enjoy a day full of great music and great food.

One of the staples of this event will be hoagie tastings from sandwich shops all across our city, and officials say guests should come hungry.

With the Mann being the backdrop, live music will be going on all day long.

HoagieNation will feature two dueling stages all throughout the day with the headline performers being Kool & the Gang and Philly’s own Hall & Oates.

CBS3 had a sneak peek Friday as crews at the Mann were setting up, including the team from Dietz & Watson.

Live music was one of the first sectors to shut down and really has been one of the last to fully reopen as a result of the pandemic.

In fact, the Mann had to furlough staff last year when everything closed so that’s why organizers say getting back and doing so safely was a conversation that started more than a year ago and continues to be a top priority for both staff and guests.

“You can expect enhanced cleaning measures throughout the entire campus all day long. We have hand sanitizing stations located everywhere as well. All of our restrooms are touchless, so making the campus as safe as possible for everybody who comes to see us tomorrow,” COO Anthony Slade said.

Because the Mann is an outdoor space, organizers also say that following city protocols, masks will be optional but are highly recommended for those who are not vaccinated.

Tickets are still available. Click here for more.