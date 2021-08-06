PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Community College of Philadelphia has announced a vaccine requirement. Faculty and staff must be vaccinated by Oct. 1 to return to campus.

“With the most recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Philadelphia and across the country, requiring COVID-19 vaccines is an important step in keeping the College community safe,” said College President Dr. Donald Guy Generals. “Studies are showing that the delta variant is not only more contagious, but is devastating young, unvaccinated African Americans between the ages of 20 and 34. With 72 percent of the College population identifying as people of color, we must do everything in our power to ensure that we are taking the proper precautions as we return to campus this fall. Vaccines save lives and it is our responsibility to get vaccinated to protect ourselves and those around us.”

If students aren’t vaccinated by that date, they’ll have to be tested regularly.

But they have to get both doses by Jan. 18, 2022, or they’ll be required to take classes online.

Unless they meet certain medical or religious exemptions. They will then be subject to regular COVID-19 testing and must produce a negative test to enter College facilities. Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 will immediately be asked to leave campus.

Additional information on what the college is doing to keep students, faculty and staff safe can be found at myccp.online/coronavirus.