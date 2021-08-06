PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 3-year-old girl and two police officers were injured in a crash in Philadelphia’s Port Richmond neighborhood Friday afternoon. It happened at the intersection of Castor Avenue and Tulip Street just before 3 p.m.Child Tax Credit: When Will The Next Payment Arrive?
A 3-year-old girl was taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children and is currently in stable condition.
There is no word on what led to the crash.