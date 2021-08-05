PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The sun is back in the Philadelphia region Thursday. CBS3’s Llarisa Abreu says you can expect another really nice day across the Delaware Valley.

Cirrocumulus clouds were spotted in Center City on Thursday morning, and Llarisa says this is a sign for pleasant weather.

Cirrocumulus clouds overhead this morning. Typically they signal pleasant weather ☀️ ☁️ pic.twitter.com/qgZpiaXGVP — Llarisa Abreu (@LlarisaAbreu) August 5, 2021

Highs will climb into the mid-80s and winds will be noticeable at times.

Humidity looks to remain comfortable Thursday before gradually increasing through the weekend.

It’s 6AM! Here are your current temperatures! The sunshine is also back today!!!! @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/IDkmvC8yAG — Llarisa Abreu (@LlarisaAbreu) August 5, 2021

It will heat back up on Friday as temperatures will soar into the low 90s with plenty of sunshine.

Saturday is trending to be cloudy, not as hot with a few isolated thunderstorms around.

The heat picks back up starting Sunday. Sunday looks like the start of heatwave No. 5 since June 1.

Temperatures currently looks to stay in the 90s all next week and “feels like” temperatures will likely return to the upper 90s, low 100s.

A front is expected to drop in on Wednesday, bringing the areas next shot of scattered storms.

There are two tropical waves being currently being watched. The first is over the central Atlantic, with a 20% chance of tropical development in the next five days.

The second wave is still over land in western Africa. It has a 60% chance of development in the next five days.

Fred is the next name on the list and the peak of hurricane season is in September.

Stay with the Eyewitness News Weather Team for the most up-to-date forecast.