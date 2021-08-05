PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Late Wednesday night, talks between the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans were reportedly heating up about a trade that would involve Deshaun Watson. But another outlet says not so fast.

Negotiations between the Eagles and Texans are not heating up, according to ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio.

“The problem at this point is the looming possibility of prosecution. As previously mentioned, Watson’s camp believes that the evidence against him inevitably will be presented to a grand jury. If he’s indicted on felony charges, the NFL undoubtedly will place him on paid leave until the case is resolved. Until then, it’s possible he’ll be convicted and then incarcerated. READ MORE: 4 People Shot In Drive-By Shooting During Sidewalk Sale In North Philadelphia, Police Say “Teams have to wait to make sure jail isn’t a possibility,” one source explained.”

So it looks like Watson might not end up in Philadelphia after all. Well, he could end up in midnight green next season, but there’s also a chance he could face time in prison as Florio wrote.

Watson, who has 22 civil lawsuits filed against him by 22 women for alleged sexual assault and misconduct, has been linked to the Eagles for months.

First-year head coach Nick Sirianni has yet to name Hurts the starter this season, which isn’t the biggest deal. It’s coach-speak. Everyone knows Hurts will eventually be named the starter. Joe Flacco and Nick Mullens aren’t beating him out in training camp for the job. But it also leaves the door open for speculation and rumors about a potential Watson trade to continue.

But they should give Jalen Hurts a real opportunity this season to see if he’s the quarterback who can lead the franchise.

If Hurts is the guy this season, it would be the best-case scenario because they’ll be stacked with draft capital next season. And if he reveals he’s not the franchise guy, then the Eagles are still in a good spot to select a quarterback in the 2022 draft or potentially acquire one in a trade.