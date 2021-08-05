CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Danny Green, Local, Philadelphia 76ers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A key piece of the Philadelphia 76ers playoff puzzle last season is coming back. According to multiple reports, Danny Green has agreed to a two-year, $20 million deal to stay in Philadelphia.

The 33-year-old strained his calf in Game 3 of the team’s playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks. Without Green in the lineup, they lost to Atlanta in seven games in the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

(Credit: Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Green played 69 games for the 76ers averaging 9.5 PPG while averaging 28 mins per game in 2020.