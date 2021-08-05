PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A key piece of the Philadelphia 76ers playoff puzzle last season is coming back. According to multiple reports, Danny Green has agreed to a two-year, $20 million deal to stay in Philadelphia.
The 33-year-old strained his calf in Game 3 of the team’s playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks. Without Green in the lineup, they lost to Atlanta in seven games in the second round of the NBA Playoffs.
Green played 69 games for the 76ers averaging 9.5 PPG while averaging 28 mins per game in 2020.