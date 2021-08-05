PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you ever wanted to control some of the lights illuminating Philadelphia’s skyline, a new program can make your dream a reality. Previously reserved for non-profits and charitable causes, controlling the lights on top of One Liberty Place can be in the palm of your hand thanks to the My Liberty Lights program.

All of this to bring a little bit of light during dark times.

“We know that people have not had the greatest year or 18 months of their lives and we want to do something positive and uplifting,” Bill Hirschfeld, the leasing manager for One Liberty Place, tells CBS3.

The honor is invite-only, but the invitee can bring two guests. Philadelphia’s original skyscraper will be running an Instagram contest to select the very first person for the event.

“You get to control the top of the building lights for 5 minutes, and it’s just a fun connection to make with people,” Stewart Brown, the building’s general manager, says.

The free program is about not only admiring this iconic, 61-story building — it’s about engaging with it as well. READ MORE: Taste With Tori: Group Of Friends Putting Local Touch On Beers At Troubles End Brewery In Collegeville

“We want them to have an interaction with this building that shows their creativity and their excitement about this building,” Hirschfeld says.