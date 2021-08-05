MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed two bills Thursday designed to help renters and landlords across the Garden State.

The legislation gives $500 million in direct rental assistance that will go to landlords, while $250 million will help New Jersey residents with utilities during the pandemic.

“We are here at an inflection point in our fight for not just against the COVID pandemic, but also against the enormous upheaval it has caused for thousands and thousands of families,” Gov. Murphy says.