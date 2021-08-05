MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed two bills Thursday designed to help renters and landlords across the Garden State.
The legislation gives $500 million in direct rental assistance that will go to landlords, while $250 million will help New Jersey residents with utilities during the pandemic.
“We are here at an inflection point in our fight for not just against the COVID pandemic, but also against the enormous upheaval it has caused for thousands and thousands of families,” Gov. Murphy says.
The purpose of the bills is to "wind down" the eviction moratorium, he said. This way, both sides get proper assistance.
That’s something that makes David Broga, the executive director of the New Jersey Apartment Association, happy.
“What we’ve said from the beginning is that both landlords and tenants are inextricably linked, and the failure of one would lead to the failure of the other,” Brogan says.
The organization represents landlords, and Brogan says the bill not only ensures they get paid – it prevents them from sending bad credit information. The bill also prevents debt from March 1, 2020, to Aug. 31, 2021, can't be used as a basis for eviction.
For some, the eviction moratorium lasts until the end of the year, depending on income. The nationwide moratorium is still under discussion at the federal level.