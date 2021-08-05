PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —In North Philadelphia, a park now honors Keisha Williams and her three children. In 2014, they were selling fruit to raise money for the playground when they were killed by a carjacked SUV that went out of control at the intersection of Germantown and Allegheny Avenues in the city’s Tioga neighborhood.
The park was rededicated Thursday morning as ‘Williams Moore Reed Memorial Park.’
Almost $900,000 was spent to install two new play areas, newly planted trees, a repaved basketball court, and a new walking and tricycle track.