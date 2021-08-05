PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s Day 8 of the Eagles Training Camp. While quarterback Jalen Hurts continues to practice with the first team, a lot of attention has been created surrounding head coach Nick Sirianni not naming him the team’s starter.
Sirianni was again asked about naming his starting quarterback on Thursday morning.
“There’s just no rush there on having to do that, again we just want him to continue to impress and show like he has and we’re just not there yet,” Sirianni said.
There has been a ping pong of reports surrounding the Eagles and Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson. On Wednesday night, there was a report that the trade talks between the Birds and Texans were heating up.
But on Thursday that report was shot down over and over again.
It's unlikely that Philadelphia makes any moves for Watson at least until pending legal allegations have concluded. Watson, who has 22 civil lawsuits filed against him by 22 women for alleged sexual assault and misconduct, has been linked to the Eagles for months.
For now, while Sirianni has yet to officially announce it, it should be safe to say Hurts will be the Birds’ starting quarterback for the 2021 season.