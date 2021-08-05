PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say an 80-year-old woman was struck and killed by a PECO truck in North Philadelphia Thursday afternoon. It happened at Academy Road and Morrell Avenue around 2:30 p.m.
The victim has been identified as Archbishop Ryan High School's Sister Frances Antoinette. She taught theology to many students throughout the years.
Police say she was crossing the road when she was struck by the PECO truck traveling southbound on Academy Road.
She was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and was pronounced dead.
An investigation continues. No arrests have been made, according to police.