WILMINGTON, Del (CBS) — For those of you in the First State, did you feel some shaking Wednesday morning? There were plenty of social media posts about the earth shaking in parts of Delaware.
Posts mentioned Wilmington, Newark and the Christiana area.
People were wondering if there was an earthquake around 11:45 a.m.
So Eyewitness News went on a search for answers.
"It appears it was not an earthquake but a blast that was controlled at Aberdeen Proving Ground. The specialist at Aberdeen said because we have this low cloud bank today that the sound will reflect off of that, which is why we may have heard kind of a boom," David Wunsch with the Delaware Geological Survey said.
Aberdeen Proving Ground posted on Facebook that daytime and nighttime firing could take place on Wednesday night as well.