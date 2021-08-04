TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities in Mercer County say they have arrested the suspect in an early Sunday morning shooting that killed a 30-year-old man.
Matthew Tanner, 36, of Trenton, was arrested Tuesday night, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri. He faces a first-degree murder charge, along with multiple weapon offenses.READ MORE: Wayne Restaurant Owners Receive Anti-Semitic Comments, Threats For Requiring Customers To Show Proof Of Vaccination
The shooting happened in the 800 block of Stuyvesant Avenue around 12:20 a.m.READ MORE: Penn State University Requires Masking At All Campuses
Officers responded to the area and found Daquan Basnight, 30, of Ewing, lying in the street. He was shot in the face and body multiple times.MORE NEWS: Man Who Allegedly Assaulted Burlington County Elderly Couple Caught In Millville
The investigation continues, and anyone with information should call (609) 989-6406 or email mchtftips@mercercounty.org.