PHILADEPHIA (CBS) — MLB released the full 2022 season schedule Wednesday. The Phillies will kick off their season taking on the American League West in both the season and home opener.
The series will start on the road for the Phils on March 31. They will play a three-game series against the Houston Astros set to conclude on April 3.READ MORE: Attorney: New Jersey Man Scott Fairlamb To Plead Guilty In US Capitol Breach
The Phillies will open the season at Citizens Bank Park against the Oakland A’s from April 8-10.READ MORE: Philadelphia Police Officer Injured In Crash In Fairmount Park
“We’re excited to join Major League Baseball in announcing our 2022 Phillies schedule,” Phillies Senior Vice President of Ticket Operations & Projects John Weber said. “In addition to great division play, the regular season will feature matchups with AL West opponents, such as Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout from the Los Angeles Angels, making a rare visit to Citizens Bank Park.”
The 2022 home season will end facing the AL East Toronto Blue Jays on Sept. 20-21 and the Atlanta Braves from the 22-25.MORE NEWS: Philadelphia School District Children Offer Chance To Get Up-To-Date On Routine Immunizations
Click here for the full schedule.