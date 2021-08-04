Philadelphia Police Officer Injured In Crash In Fairmount Park

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Authorities are investigating an officer-involved accident. It happened near Montgomery Drive and Belmont Avenue in Fairmount Park, just before 9 a.m. Wednesday.Philadelphia School District Children Offer Chance To Get Up-To-Date On Routine Immunizations
A Philadelphia Police female officer, assigned to narcotics, was struck by a gray Toyota Corolla.
The officer was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
Her condition is unknown at this time.
No word on what led up to that accident.